Autistic Boy Writes Triple D Theme: Catches Guy Fieri’s Attention

Ben Blanchet and I have something in common. We've both attempted to get Guy Fieri's attention on social media. But, there's a big difference between Ben and me - He's a superhero, and he's captured Guy's attention in the most creative way.

Ben loves the theme to 'Diners, Drive-In's, and Dives', but felt that it needed a little something extra. So, he wrote some lyrics and with the help of his music teachers, recorded the new theme along with a message to Guy, in hopes of him seeing, and maybe using it for 'Triple D'.

Hi everybody. Can you please help me reach Guy Fieri from Food Network. I love his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives so much! I really love the instrumental theme song. It’s short and it sounds like rockabilly to me and it relaxes me and feels good to my ears. So I decided to make Guy a new longer theme song. So I wrote a song and asked some of my music teachers William Scoppettone Mike Munoz to play a part of it. I also made Guy this video and I would be so happy if he saw the video and heard the new theme song I made him. If you can share this video maybe he will see it and like it. I hope you like it too. Thank you for helping me!

So, you see, this talented little 'Guy', is more than worthy of some recognition from Guy Fieri.