Autistic Boy Writes Triple D Theme: Catches Guy Fieri’s Attention
Ben Blanchet and I have something in common. We've both attempted to get Guy Fieri's attention on social media. But, there's a big difference between Ben and me - He's a superhero, and he's captured Guy's attention in the most creative way.
Ben loves the theme to 'Diners, Drive-In's, and Dives', but felt that it needed a little something extra. So, he wrote some lyrics and with the help of his music teachers, recorded the new theme along with a message to Guy, in hopes of him seeing, and maybe using it for 'Triple D'.
'Maybe Autism is My Superpower'
Hi everybody. Can you please help me reach Guy Fieri from Food Network. I love his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives so much! I really love the instrumental theme song. It’s short and it sounds like rockabilly to me and it relaxes me and feels good to my ears. So I decided to make Guy a new longer theme song. So I wrote a song and asked some of my music teachers William Scoppettone Mike Munoz to play a part of it. I also made Guy this video and I would be so happy if he saw the video and heard the new theme song I made him. If you can share this video maybe he will see it and like it. I hope you like it too. Thank you for helping me!
So, you see, this talented little 'Guy', is more than worthy of some recognition from Guy Fieri.