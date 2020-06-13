Holiday World Answers: Face Masks, Virtual Lines, Tickets & More

I feel like summer has literally been put on hold this year. I mean, it really starts when Holiday World opens for the season. That was supposed to happen on May 2. That was six weeks ago! Now don't worry, summer 2020 isn't officially canceled - Holiday World opens to the public Wednesday, June 17! If you are a Platinum Season Passholder, you will be able to enjoy the park beginning Sunday, June 14. Holiday World opens for Season Passholders June 15, and Summer Fun Pass Card Holders. There is still time to purchase a season pass. You will need to purchase your tickets online for the specific day that you plan to visit. There will not be any on-site ticket sales.

