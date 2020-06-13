Add a Little Creepy to Your Summer With Ghost Walks in New Harmony

It may be Summertime, but it's always Halloween in my head. I personally love the creepy side of things. I also really enjoy finding new and different things to do around the Tri-State area. This one in particular stuck out to me, because it's fun, different, and goes along with my love of Halloween and all things spooky. I didn't realize Summertime ghost tours were a thing, but I'm really glad they are!

Haunted New Harmony hosts ghost walks around New Harmony. They have a passion for New Harmony history, and spooky tales where history and ghosts collide. The walks run about 90-minutes and are $15 per person. Here's what Haunted New Harmony says about the tours via their website:

Are you brave enough to walk the haunted streets of this intriguing town? When darkness falls, this quaint little town becomes decisively eerie. New Harmony, Indiana, is the site of two Utopian societies and many of its former occupants never left. Join us as we walk the moonlit streets and talk about the history and hauntings that set this town apart. Sometimes, the ghosts even come out to play. Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walks are 90 minutes long and are $15 per person.

They have tours set for the following dates:

Saturday, June 13th 8:00-9:30

Saturday, June 27th 8:00-9:30

Saturday, July 11th 8:00-9:30

Saturday, July 18th 8:00-9:30

For more information you can follow Haunted New Harmony on Facebook, or check out their website here.