2020 SWIRCA BrewFest Has Been Cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away many of our favorite annual summer events this year, including county fairs, and the annual Frog Follies. Unfortunately, it's also now responsible for the cancellation of another Tri-State favorite, the annual SWIRCA BrewFest at Bosse Field.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, July 18th at Bosse Field, the annual fundraiser gave you the opportunity to get together with friends on the field of the iconic ballpark and sample over 300 craft beers from breweries all across the region and the country, as well as a variety of wines and liquors if beer isn't your thing. Proceeds from the event helped SWIRCA (Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging) continue providing services to Tri-State seniors who need assistance, including home repair and maintenance help, meal plans, and assistance for those with disabilities and other physical needs.

Monica Spencer, Development Director at SWIRCA & More released the following statement to ticket holders, vendors, and sponsors:

After numerous discussions and dedicated consideration, SWIRCA & More has made the unfortunate decision to cancel Brewfest slated for Saturday, July 18 at Historic Bosse Field due to COVID-19. Over the last month, SWIRCA & More has been working diligently to initiate safety protocols such as hand sanitizing stations, social distancing measures, and contactless payment options to help mitigate the risk for all attendees and to ensure that the event could continue as planned. Unfortunately, due to the numerous risks and unknown factors attributable to the pandemic and circumstances that could not be controlled, SWIRCA & More has decided to cancel the festivities for 2020. We are deeply disappointed to have to bring you such sad news, but at the end of the day we could not in good conscience follow through with such a large event and risk spreading this virus among festival patrons and volunteers. The well-being and safety of our patrons, vendors, volunteers, and community supporters are of the highest priority. It is also disheartening for us since Brewfest is SWIRCA & More’s largest fundraising event of the year and the funds raised from this festival go to support services and resources for our most vulnerable populations.

Spencer's statement also stated that current ticket holders "have the option to receive a full refund or use your payment as a 100% tax deductible donation to SWIRCA & More."

[Source: SWIRCA Press Release]