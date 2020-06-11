LIFE HACK: Reheat Your Pizza Perfectly

I have been known to eat leftover pizza right out of the fridge. Yep, no heating it up. I love cold pizza. I actually, sometimes, prefer cold pizza and a cold glass of milk. My husband on the other hand, is grossed out by my love of leftover, cold pizza. The milk with it just sends him one the edge.

Most of my family has to warm up leftover pizza before eating it. But, because it is never the same quality when you put it in the microwave, they don’t eat it, which leaves more for me. Sure, sometimes they will take the time to reheat a slice to two in the oven, but that is rare.

Although I am reluctant to put this pizza hack out there because they will start eating all of the leftover pizza, I will. I saw it on social media and wanted to pass it along to you, just don’t tell my family, LOL

Domino’s in Australia shared an awesome cooking hack for reheating pizza in the microwave so it doesn't get soggy. Here is all you need to do.

Put a glass of water next to the plate of pizza in the microwave.

Heat up a slice for 30 to 45 seconds

They say that the water helps the base of the pizza stay crispy but lets the cheese melt. WOW. It’s sounds crazy, but it works. Try it.