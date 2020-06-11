Students Receive Scholarship $$ from Evansville Police Foundation

I really try to learn something new every day, whether it's intentional or not. In my case, the new things I learn are normally useless nuggets of information that I share during our What The Fun Facts segment each day at 6:40am. Still, knowledge is knowledge, right? Those useless tidbits might come in handy someday - you never know.

I'm really excited about the new thing I learned about today, though, and I'm surprised that I didn't already know this. I learned about the Evansville Police Foundation and some of the things they do. The name is a bit generic, so let me tell you just a little bit more about this non-profit organization. The foundation was formed in 2008 as a way to provide additional support to the men and women of the Evansville Police Department. They primarily focus on these pillars of support:

Advanced Training Equipment Scholarships for children of Evansville Police Department employees Evansville Police Department employee support in times of tragedy

That third pillar is what I want to tell you more about today. Each year, the foundation awards $2,000 scholarships to eight students who are enrolled at an accredited higher learning institution for the Fall Semester. These students are children or grandchildren of Evansville Police Department employees, and they are selected by an independent board, which make their decisions based on the student's educational achievement, community involvement, goals, and presentation.

I actually know one of the recipients this year, (Mr. Trey Schellenberg) and just happened to see a Facebook post about the good news. I think it's pretty doggone cool that I wanted you to know about it too. If you know any of these young people, it might be pretty cool if you reached out to congratulate them, don't you think?