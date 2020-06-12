EPD Asks Public’s Help To Identify These Two Suspects

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the help of the public to identify the man and woman in this photograph. According to a Facebook post made by the EPD, a woman had her wallet stolen from her vehicle around June 2, 2020. Inside her wallet, like most of us, was her debit card. On or around June 11, 2020 that stolen debit card was used at two area convenience stores. Video surveillance from one of the stores captured this image. Police would like to speak with these two in regards to the stolen wallet and the use of the debit card. If you have any information regarding the identity of these people, please contact the Evansville Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959.

