Safety is and should be first priority when you get behind the wheel of your car, truck or SUV. When a recall is issued for a vehicle, it's always a good idea to follow the recall instructions, particularly when it comes to taking it in to be repaired. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released a recall issued by American Honda Motor Company for a number of Honda and Acura models due to the potential for a fuel pump failure. A fuel pump failure would prohibit fuel from making it's way to the engine and could cause engine failure potentially causing loss of control of the vehicle.

The vehicles impacted by the recall issued include:

2018 - 2019 Honda Accord

2018 - 2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Fit

2018 - 2019 Honda HR-V

2019 - 2020 Honda Insight

2018 - 2019 Acura NSX

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RLX and RLX Hybrid

If you own one of the impacted vehicles, expect a notification from the manufacturer. If you have any questions concerning the recall, you can contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit SafeCar.gov.