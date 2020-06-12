Tri-State Chef Part of Free Online Cooking Event Saturday – How to Watch

If there's one thing I can thank COVID-19 for, it's the opportunity to cook more at home. With no practices after school, our number of trips through a drive-thru has dropped significantly which is great because I really enjoy cooking. At our house, I'm the one who lays out the meals for the week and does the grocery shopping to get everything we need, which I also really enjoy (I know, no one loves going to the grocery store. I'm weird like that). One thing I try to do with every meal is make sure there is some sort of vegetable included, and that's where I consistently hit a snag. It's not that my family doesn't like vegetables, it's that I struggle to find different ways to make them that I think the kids will eat. You can only do cooked carrots, or roasted mixed vegetables so many times. Fortunately, there's are chefs ready to help, including one right here in the Tri-State.

Susannah Dickman with Tri-State Food For Life and So Many Cooks in the Kitchen will be hosting a free online event on Saturday (June 13th, 2020) beginning at 2:00 p.m. Central / 3:00 p.m. Eastern on the So Many Cooks Facebook page.

The event will feature about a dozen chefs, including Susannah, who will each spend a few minutes sharing the health benefits of a wide variety of vegetables including kale, potatoes, avocados, bell peppers, and more, as well as different ways to prepare them and make them a part of your regular diet.

Susannah has also been offering her own online courses this summer by herself, each focusing on a different theme:

Food for Life: Healthy Basics

Food for Life: Food for Fitness

Food for Life: Diabetes Initiative

Food for Life: Kids Health Food for Life: Cooking to Combat Covid 19

Food for Life: Cancer Project

There is a fee to view each of these courses, all of which can be purchased online.

[Source: So Many Cooks in the Kitchen on Facebook]