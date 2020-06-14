Mickey’s Kingdom Reopens: Keep MY Kingdom Clean Volunteers Needed

Wow. I think the last time we met to clean Mickey's Kingdom it was cold. Our beautiful community park reopens today, and the volunteer cleaning schedule is up and ready to go.

Last year, we helped launch the 'Keep MY Kingdom Clean' effort. Volunteers from the Evansville area who love Mickeys Kingdom Park and want to help ensure it is clean and safe for our children signed up to help. 30 community volunteer “Mickey’s Clean Team” signed up to clean Mickey’s Kingdom (1) morning a month for 60 minutes to keep our park clean and safe for our children and families. Cleaning supplies are provided.

If you were part of a cleaning team prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and you are not comfortable getting out and cleaning just yet, contact Matt Montgomery 812-421-2120 EXT 2214 mmontgomery@ewsu.com

If you are not part of a clean team, you are invited to join ours! The MY 105.3 team meets on the first Thursday of every month from 9:00 A.M.-10:00 A.M.

Mickey’s Kingdom is a 21,000 square foot playground for children of all abilities located on the Evansville, Indiana Riverfront. The park structures are made from recycled milk jugs, has a rubber surface, world’s tallest solar CommuniTree and exterior lighting. Mickey's Kingdom named for Mykenna “Mickey” Phernetton, who suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome.

