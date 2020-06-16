How To Make Cheap and Easy DIY Beer Mosquito Repellent
Is it just me or does it feel like the mosquitoes are out bad this year? I can't walk my dog in the back yard without being bit a billion times by those littler boogers.
A few friends of mine on Facebook shared this post about a cheap and easy DIY mosquito repellent. It’s not harmful to children, your pets, or your plants. And according to them, it really works.
Here's the interesting thing: one of the main ingredients is BEER! Now I know, it's a shame to waste a beer like that, but if it helps get those skeeters away, it's a necessary evil.
So, according to the post on Facebook, you will need three ingredients:
- One large bottle of blue mouthwash
- 3 cups of Epsom salt
- 3 stale cans of beer
Simple enough, right? Here is how the post says you should make the repellent:
I am going to give it a try this weekend and hope that it keeps those skeeters away from me. I already have most of the ingredients at home, so it should be a cheap DIY project. You can see the Facebook post below: