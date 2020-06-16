How To Make Cheap and Easy DIY Beer Mosquito Repellent

Is it just me or does it feel like the mosquitoes are out bad this year? I can't walk my dog in the back yard without being bit a billion times by those littler boogers.

A few friends of mine on Facebook shared this post about a cheap and easy DIY mosquito repellent. It’s not harmful to children, your pets, or your plants. And according to them, it really works.

Here's the interesting thing: one of the main ingredients is BEER! Now I know, it's a shame to waste a beer like that, but if it helps get those skeeters away, it's a necessary evil.

So, according to the post on Facebook, you will need three ingredients:

One large bottle of blue mouthwash 3 cups of Epsom salt 3 stale cans of beer

Simple enough, right? Here is how the post says you should make the repellent:

Open up your three cans of beer and leave them on the counter overnight so they will get flat.

The next day, mix the bottle of mouthwash, Epsom salt, and beer together in a large pitcher.

Spray the mixture around your lawn and patio to get rid of mosquitoes.

I am going to give it a try this weekend and hope that it keeps those skeeters away from me. I already have most of the ingredients at home, so it should be a cheap DIY project. You can see the Facebook post below: