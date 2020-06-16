Downtown Evansville ‘Flips the Switch’ with New Decorative Lights

DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

I absolutely love seeing the seasonal decorative lights in Downtown Evansville. They make the perfect backdrop for photo sessions. Bobby and I grabbed some pics and video at Christmastime, then the Valentine heart was unveiled.

Downtown Evansville Christmas Photo: Downtown Evansville FB

That served as a fitting scene for lovebirds and people that love downtown. Recently, the heart came out of storage for grads to pose with.

Photo_ Downtown Evansville

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has done it again, with another unique light display that enhances our beautiful downtown. EID President, Josh Armstrong says, “We’re excited to share this new system with our businesses, residents and the whole community. Lighting is an important component in creating a distinct destination for evening activities. We’re looking forward to programming the system to encourage business and visitors into the heart of our downtown.”

DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - Economic Improvement District

I didn't realize there there are so many trees on Main street. The LED lights are at the base of 100 trees from Second Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The colors can be changed easily with an app. For example, when UE begins to play games at The Ford Center again, the lights could be changed to purple.

Market on Main - Wednesdays through September 16 from 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM.

YMCA Social Distance Yoga - Thursday, June 25 Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse Lawn 5:30 P.M.

Adopt A Block