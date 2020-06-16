Here Are The 10 Signs That You’re Turning Into Your Dad

Do you feel like you are becoming more like your dad each day? Don't worry, you're not alone.

According to a new survey, the average guy starts turning into his father at age 37. And more than two-thirds of men say they feel more like their father every single year.

I can tell you with 100% certainty that I am becoming more like my dad in so many ways. I see it in the mirror and in my actions every day. For years now, my mom has been saying "you're just like your dad" with so many things. I'm not ashamed of it at all because my dad is pretty cool. However, I never thought that I would see the day that I would become my own father.

Apparently, I am not alone according to the survey. I am just ahead of the curve because I can see myself turning into my dad and I am only 30. Thankfully, I did not get the trait that likes to wear suspenders like my dad...at least not yet. We do have a lot of similarities. Most of these similarities are signs that were found in the survey for the average male.

Here are the 10 signs that you are turning into your dad. Like me, I know you are going to chuckle at a few of them because you know you do it every day. Check them out below: