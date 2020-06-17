The coronavirus has had some unusual consequences for people across the country (and the world.) One of the strangest headlines I saw during the pandemic involved dairy farmers pouring milk out onto the ground because they had no where for it to go. Knowing good and well that there are people in our community who go without, all I could think was "what a waste" so you can imagine my surprise and excitement when I saw that farmers in Holland, Indiana - about an hour northeast of Evansville - are giving away free dairy products and free produce.

According to a post from the Holland United Methodist Church, farmers are receiving support through the Covid Farm Assistance Program. The farmers have some together to make the produce and dairy products available to the public at no cost, "regardless of income or need." The flyer for the event also reads,

The alternative solution is to throw these products away. Please do not let our country's produce and dairy go to waste! No signature and no questions asked!

You can literally just pull up and open your trunk. The volunteers at the church will load your produce and dairy products into your car for you while supplies last. Each box contains:

French Onion Dip

Sour Cream

Cream Cheese

Cottage Cheese

Chocolate Milk

Strawberry Milk

2 Gallons 2% Milk

Apples

Oranges

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Onions

Potatoes

Lettuce

Asparagus

Cabbage

You can pick up a free box by visiting the Holland United Methodist Church located at 205 N 2nd Avenue in Holland, Indiana on Sunday, June 28th from 5pm -7pm EST.