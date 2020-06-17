Patoka Lake’s 2020 Wine Cruise Schedule

Fun fact for you: Patoka Lake offers something very special that you and your friends may enjoy: Wine Cruises!

You heard me right, wine cruises! I had no idea that this was even a thing around here. It sounds like it would make for a nice girls trip, or a romantic date night (fellas, take note!). Patoka Lake offers Sunset Wine Cruises during the months of June, July, and August. They also host Fall Foliage Wine Cruises in September and October.

These cruises around Patoka Lake offer a variety of wine from all over Indiana. Of course, it should be noted that all wine cruises are for those 21 and over. This isn't the only kind of cruises that Patoka Lake offers. They also have Catered Cruises for any event you may have coming up, such as a wedding, as well as Wildlife Cruises.

According to Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging, their June 26th cruise is already sold out, but you still have several dates to choose from throughout the rest of the summer and fall. You can find the complete list of dates and more information about hese wine cruises by clicking here.

Take a look at what you can expect on your wine cruise: