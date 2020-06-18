The World Is Just Now Realizing Their Ceiling Fans Have Hot & Cold Switches

Here's a little lesson for those of you who wonder why your house is so hot even with the ceiling fan on.

The internet is a buzz about their ceiling fans. Why? Because apparently, most people are just now realizing that their fans have hot and cold switches.

If you look at the base of the fan (this should go without saying, but you never know nowadays- turn the fan off before you have your hands or head close to it), you will see a switch that you may not have noticed before. This switches your fan from a "warm air" setting to a "cool air" setting.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's how it works: In the warmer months, you want your fan to spin counterclockwise to push cool air downward. During the winter months, you are going to want to flip the switch on there to spin the fan clockwise to pull air upward and push the warm air back down. You should also run the fan at its lowest speed in the winter.

You might think that having the ceiling fan on during the cooler months is counterintuitive. However, most ceiling fans are built for year-round use, and taking advantage of this can help homeowners improve their energy savings...and who doesn't like saving money, right?! According to The Home Depot:

When used in conjunction with air conditioning in summer, you can raise the thermostat 4 degrees with no loss of comfort and recoup up to 30 percent on your energy bills; in winter, you can expect to cut costs by up to 15 percent.

Okay, so let's sum this up: Your fan should spin counterclockwise when it's warm to circulate cool air and clockwise in the cool months to circulate warm air in your home.

For those who already knew this information, consider this a refresher. Those who had no idea...you're welcome.