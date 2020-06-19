Leadership Everyone Celebration to Be Held Virtually

Leadership Everyone is an extraordinary organization that highlights servant leaders who are making a difference in our community. Every year, they take local nominations and then hold a ceremony to acknowledge all of the good that is happening around the Tristate. But, due to COVID-19 and the social distancing requirements for large gathering, Leadership Everyone has decided that the will have to do things a little differently.

This year, I actually nominated a young man who helped us out during our annual 911 Gives Hope For the Holidays Toy Drive. Find out about how Noah went above and beyond to help kids in area hospitals.

Here is the press release they sent out about the virtual event.

Leadership Everyone is hoping that this challenging time finds you well. As you are aware, LE was one of the first organizations to postpone our March event as the Covid-19 challenge began believing that our community's health and safety was of utmost importance. After careful consideration, LE has again made another decision with our community members in mind: we have partnered with WNIN and will be televising the 25th Annual Celebration of Leadership on Tuesday, 6/30 at 7:00pm. Here's a list of WNIN Cable Channels. This is an exciting time for us! We invite you to join us that evening on WNIN, Leadership Everyone's Facebook page, and our website, leadershipeveryone.org, for updates and celebrations. All nominees will be recognized!

Thank you!