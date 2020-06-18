Dine Out and Support It Takes a Village on June 23rd

It takes a Village No Kill Rescue is having a dine out night, where you can eat delicious burgers, and raise money for ITV at the same time!

Wayback Burgers on Evansville's east side is hosting a giveback for It Takes a village on June 23rd. From 4-8PM on June 23rd, 15% of sales made will be donated to ITV. So it's a good excuse to go out to dinner, and enjoy a meal knowing you're also helping a great cause.

Here's what ITV says about the event:

We are so excited for our Wayback Burgers Dine Out for Dogs!! It will be at Wayback Burgers, 115 Cross Pointe Blvd, Evansville, IN from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Wayback will be donating 15% of all their sales to ITV. Join us and support our dogs while having great Wayback Burgers!! If your vegetarian, don't fret, they have veggie burgers too!!

You can follow along their Facebook event page to stay up to date with this particular dine out event. However if you want to know about more ways to help support It Takes a Village, you can follow them on Facebook by clicking here. If you also want to help, but won't be able to make it to the dine out event, you can make a donation to ITV through their website, by clicking here.