Find a Tick Crawling on You or Your Pet? Mail it to Purdue for a Study

Tick INsiders is a science project through Purdue to help improve the diagnosis, and treatment of illnesses that come from tick bites. They're trying to get a better understanding of the risks of these illnesses across Indiana, so they need ticks to study.

If you happen to see a tick crawling on you, or your pet place it in a ziploc bag, and put the baggy in an envelope, then mail it to Tick INsiders 901 West State Street West Lafayette, Indiana 47907. They also need the following info:

Your name

Email address and/or phone number

Location where the tick was collected (City/County or Zip Code)

Collection date

At this time they can't accept ticks that have been attached to skin. So these need to be ticks you just happen to see crawling around. They also say if you have ticks around your property that you'd like to collect and send them, you can collect them safely. The video linked here shows how to collect ticks.

For more information on Tick INsiders, click here to check out their website.