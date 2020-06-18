Pringles & Wendy’s Team up for a Baconator Flavored Chip

Pringles and Wendy's have teamed up to create a new chip flavor, that we didn't know we needed.  A Baconator flavored Pringle is officially on the loose, and you can find it around the Tri-State.

Here's what Pringles say about the new flavor:

When you’re craving all the flavors of a Wendy’s® Baconator in a one bite Pringles crisp. Each Pringles Baconator crisp tastes like a half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. The only thing missing is the Frosty®.

A chip that tastes like a fully dressed burger sounds so interesting to me.  I feel like it would taste interesting for sure.  I mean, have you ever dipped a regular chip in ketchup?  It's not a bad combo, so I can see where this just may be weird enough to work!

Either way it's available now, and you can find it at several places around the Tri-State, so click here to get the locations.  If you pick up a can you HAVE to tell me what they taste like! Do they taste like a Baconator?  Do they taste remotely like a burger?  I have many questions and I need them answered.

