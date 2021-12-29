Wisconsin McDonalds Customer Said ‘NO Sausage!’ Then Went Crazy

"Rage Against the Biscuit." That has a nice ring to it, but I don't think THAT band name would sell as many records...

Did You Know These 25 Famous Musicians And Bands Were From Wisconsin? Did You Know These 25 Famous Musicians And Bands Were From Wisconsin?

This is one of my FAVORITE 2021 stories on our website. It's a freakin' McDonalds biscuit, lady!

A Wisconsin woman hit a McDonalds employee with a bag of food, and shoved a teenage employee to the ground...over a biscuit mistake. That's a McNo-No, ma'am. SG

Here's all the delicious biscuit details:

Debreaka Dashay Jones was charged with disorderly conduct and felony child abuse after she went McNuts inside a Milwaukee suburb McDonalds. Let's start with her actual quote...McBrace yourself:

“What the f*** is this? I didn’t order no sausage biscuit.”

May you remember and repeat this to everyone you know, only at the most awkward of moments.

After her drive-thru order was messed up, Debreaka entered the McDonalds and had a Chuck Norris moment. Now, the manager did in fact give her the CORRECT order. But Debreaka was not done with her can of whoop ass.

The manager not only gave her the right order, she gave her HER MONEY BACK and that wasn't good enough. She entered the McDonald's and pushed a teenager employee into the metal fry station, ouch! the poor teenage girl hit her head and fell to the floor. She was transported to a local hospital.

911 was called, but Debreaka was out...got her order, her money back, hurt some poor kid that was working and she fled the scene.

Eventually they hauled Debreaka in and boy does this winner have an amazing rap sheet. Check out these priors:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Pot possession

Driving without insurance

Driving with a suspended license

Add beating someone with a McDonalds bag and shoving a teenage kid against a fryer. Which on her record goes down as "Physical abuse of a child (with the intent of causing bodily harm) that sounds way worse.

When 911 has to be called over a fast food order mistake, things aren't right.