Rend Lake in Illinois Can Use Your Old Christmas Tree to Create New Fish Habitats
As you begin or continue to take down your Christmas decorations, you might be wondering what to do with that 'real' Christmas tree. Sure, you can leave it on the curb to be picked up along with your trash, but there is another option you may not be aware of - you can recycle that tree and at the same create some new fish habitats.
According to the Rend Lake Facebook page, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will "bundle the donated trees together and place them in the lake to create underwater fish structures. The tree bundles make feeding areas for fish of all sizes, a safe refuge for small fish, and excellent fishing spots for you."
Maybe it goes without saying, but I'm gonna say it anyway - this does not apply to artificial trees. And please make sure to remove all of your decorations beforehand.
This picture cracks me up. It always makes me think of some kind of Christmas tree mob hit - you know, kinda like "Luca Brasi Sleeps with the Fishes" except for Christmas trees. Those stinkin' trees won't rat on anyone else now, will they? I digress.
The folks at Rend Lake would love to take that old, live Christmas tree off your hands, and they are taking those donations until January 22nd at the Sugar Creek parking lot, the Dam West Boat Ramp, and the Jackie Branch boat ramp. If you don't feel like making the trip to Illinois, I reckon you could give your tree to just about anyone who owns a local fishing hole.