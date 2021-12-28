As you begin or continue to take down your Christmas decorations, you might be wondering what to do with that 'real' Christmas tree. Sure, you can leave it on the curb to be picked up along with your trash, but there is another option you may not be aware of - you can recycle that tree and at the same create some new fish habitats.

According to the Rend Lake Facebook page, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will "bundle the donated trees together and place them in the lake to create underwater fish structures. The tree bundles make feeding areas for fish of all sizes, a safe refuge for small fish, and excellent fishing spots for you."

Maybe it goes without saying, but I'm gonna say it anyway - this does not apply to artificial trees. And please make sure to remove all of your decorations beforehand.

Rend Lake Facebook/George Gonzalez

This picture cracks me up. It always makes me think of some kind of Christmas tree mob hit - you know, kinda like "Luca Brasi Sleeps with the Fishes" except for Christmas trees. Those stinkin' trees won't rat on anyone else now, will they? I digress.

Get our free mobile app

The folks at Rend Lake would love to take that old, live Christmas tree off your hands, and they are taking those donations until January 22nd at the Sugar Creek parking lot, the Dam West Boat Ramp, and the Jackie Branch boat ramp. If you don't feel like making the trip to Illinois, I reckon you could give your tree to just about anyone who owns a local fishing hole.

Illinois Town Will Make You Feel Like You are in the Movie HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS Remember the 80s classic "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids"? What's it like to feel like a tiny ant looking up at the giant world around you? There's a small town only two hours from the tri-state that is home to over 20 giant items. Being surrounded by them definitely gives you the perspective of an itty bitty bug.

Lacey Marsh and her family visited the small town during spring break this year and shared her photos with us. She said, "It's a really neat place! And people were very friendly."

For more on the attractions at Casey, IL, visit the website bigthingssmalltown.com

Christmas Movie Trivia Put your Christmas movie knowledge to the test with these trivia questions