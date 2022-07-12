Missouri Man Bragging About Fish on Social Media Got Him Busted

Tempted to take a pic of your fish and brag about it on social media? If you do, better make sure your picture aligns with fishing regulations as a Missouri man just learned the hard way.

According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, this happened recently in St. Francois County. An unnamed man shared a picture of illegal sized largemouth bass that also happened to be way over the daily limit. Ouch.

Missouri Department of Conservation, Facebook[/caption]Missouri State Parks mentions that the "daily limit for largemouth bass is six and the protected length limit is 12 to 15 inches." This guy's catch amounted to several that weren't close to the keep size. I realize I've never been accused of being a math genius, but he also has more than 6 on his stringer.

I'm not sure who (or what) he was trying to impress since these bass don't exactly qualify as bragging size in my opinion. But, it's a teachable moment to keep your fishing legal. If you choose not to and happen to be a frequent sharer of pics on social media, know that it can and will get you fined. More than your friends see what you're sharing online including the game wardens in Missouri.

