Illinois Man Has Eaten at Same Restaurant 4000 Times In 7 Years

In seven years, a man from Illinois has eaten at the same restaurant four-thousand times.

How Many Times Have You Eaten At Your Favorite Restaurant

I'm thinking about some of my favorite restaurants over the years. I wonder how many times total I've eaten at them. I bet for some, it could get into the hundreds. Even with a menu that has a lot of variety, I'm going to get sick of it and have to move on to something else. Nothing against them, but sometimes you just need a change.

Brian Jackson

I understand that some people are creatures of habit. They don't like change. Maybe, they never update things in their house. They could wear an identical outfit every day. It could be the same meal. It's how they feel comfortable in life.

MarianVejcik

Co-Worker Eats The Same Thing All The Time

I know this guy, let's call him Captain Jack. When he's in training, he'll eat chicken and rice for every meal, every day. Apparently, it makes him happy but he does get crabby during those times.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Put Yourself In That Situation

Okay, so imagine going to the same restaurant once a month. If you really like the place, that sounds reasonable. How about once a week? That might be a bit much. Think about once a day? No, thank you. A couple of times daily? Only if I'm paid to be there. Add to that, showing up thousands of times in just a few short years. I don't think I could afford it. Well, that's what a guy from Illinois did.

ThinkStock

Illinois Man Eats At The Same Restaurant Everyday

According to patch.com,

"John Paul "JP" Bruzek typically eats twice a day at Joliet's Golden Corral on West Jefferson Street. He moved to Joliet eight years ago."

Does he at least change up his meal?

"Day after day, he sticks to his favorites. He orders the same food all the time."

He typically goes there for lunch and dinner, so he must at least eat breakfast at home.

"JP brings lots of business to Golden Corral's next-door neighbor, too — Old Fashioned Pancake House, 2022 W. Jefferson St. He walks there daily for breakfast."

I appreciate his loyalty but can someone please invite him over for dinner?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.