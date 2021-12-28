The Women's Hospital, located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN, was recently recognized as one of the very best hospitals in the country by the Women's Choice Award.

When rating hospitals, the Women's Choice Award uses "robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. These Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital."

Calling The Women's Hospital 'one of the best in America' is not just hyperbole either - the numbers don't lie. Out of the nearly 4,300 hospitals reviewed, the Women's Hospital was rated in the top one percent in women's services, the top one percent in breast care, and in the top two percent in obstetrics. That's some pretty exclusive company. The Women’s Hospital is one of just 264 hospitals to meet the understandably high standards required for this recognition.

In order to be considered by the Woman's Choice Award, the Women's Hospital had to meet the following criteria:

Must have a dedicated center for breast care and be designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

Must provide comprehensive obstetrics services.

Must have a Level III or Level IV neonatal intensive care unit.

Must provide a full range of cardiovascular services.

Must have a Patient Recommendation Rating above the national average.

