Berry Global Creates Tiny Face Shields For Tri-State Newborns

There has been so much talk, and rightfully so, about face masks and face shields. It's been a struggle to provide enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for the frontline workers, the doctors and nurses who are treating sick people everyday. Everyone else is encouraged to wear a mask too, whether it's an official medical-grade mask, or a mask made out of an old t-shirt.

So in theory, all of us now have the ability to wear some sort of face covering - whether we choose to or not is a different matter. But what about the littlest, perhaps most vulnerable patients in our hospitals? How can we make sure they are protected from possible exposure to the coronavirus? All the PPE we see is made for slightly bigger faces. That's where Berry Global comes in to play. Here's another great example of how desperate and unprecedented times lead to some pretty amazing innovation.

Berry has started making special face shields for newborn babies at the Deaconess Women's Hospital. What a genius idea! Now, these aren't meant to be worn all the time. According to their Facebook page "these baby face shields are for us to use when babies have to leave their room for a procedure. These will allow us to provide extra safety precautions during transport of the baby through the halls."

Keeping your face covered is only one important step in keeping yourself, and others, healthy during this pandemic. We need to think about out physical and mental health. These tips might help.