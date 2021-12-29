According to Beau Pike's mom, he won his first art award way back in elementary school. Sure, other kids got them too, but Beau was certainly a standout from an early age. In true southern Indiana fashion, he drew Abe Lincoln's cabin. It was so good, it was on display at the museum at Lincoln City. The kid had talent. As an adult, he still does. Lots of it.

Since starting to draw back in elementary school, Beau's talent has grown exponentially. In fact, much of Beau's work now is larger than life. And I mean that figuratively AND literally.

Here's a perfect example. Just before Christmas, the popular chainsaw artist shared photos of his latest creation- a life-sized replica of one of one of the most iconic urban (or should I say, rural) legends in the U.S. Beau carved an incredibly detailed, frightening, yet impressive Bigfoot.

Beau, who lives in Lamar, Indiana, took on the project as a special order. I spoke with his mom, Shelia Hayden, who told me that a Tell City man donated a log for the piece that "was huge!" She said, because of the scope of the endeavor, it took Beau about a week to complete the carving, but he nailed it on his first attempt. As you can see, her estimation and Beau's re-creation are spot on. Beau's eye for detail is virtually impeccable.

Beau Pike/Sheila Hayden

Here's the sculpture from another angle.

And another!

Beau Pike/Sheila Hayden

Beau's Bigfoot masterpiece is currently on display in Tell City. Unlike the real Bigfoot, this one isn't hiding in the woods. He's greeting folks as they drive along 13th Street.

Beau's proud momma says he's a fantastic artist and even built her home. He only recently started carving in front of people. Leading up to the holiday season, he did some work at Candy Castle in Santa Claus. Sheila says they "loved him!"

To learn more about Beau and see more of his chainsaw art, you can visit his official Facebook page.

