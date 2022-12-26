Why You Should Keep a Nail File in Your Vehicle This Winter in Indiana

We have some winter weather on the way, and before it hits you might want to stay ahead of it by keeping your vehicle prepared for the snow.

This week, in Indiana, we are going to have some major winter weather. We could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. New reports suggest that later this week, we could have blizzard conditions possible. That being said, you might want to start getting a plan ready in the event that these reports actually happen. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?

First and foremost, when it comes to driving in winter weather, it's always safe to have a winter weather emergency kit somewhere in your vehicle. You can see what you should include in that emergency kit below:

On top of those items, there might be something else that you would want to keep handy in your vehicle this winter...a nail file.

Why You Should Keep a Nail File in Your Vehicle This Winter

No, this isn't so you can work on your nails while you are stuck in traffic. The reason why you will want to keep a nail file in your vehicle might be for something you never expected. According to Homemaking.com, Patrice Banks, author of Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide, says:

“Windshield wipers can get worn down or have a layer of dirt on top of them that doesn’t wipe away easily. You can restore your wiper blades—and make them last three to six months longer—by wiping down the surface of the blade that comes in contact with the windshield a few times with a nail file or emery board. It will give the wiper a second life, and can help you see better in the rain or snow.”

Of course, if your wiper blades are already peeling off, this hack won't do any good. It's best to go ahead and replace those at that point. Honestly, I never would have thought of this before, but Banks is a former engineer who went back to school for auto mechanics, and now runs a garage in Philadelphia staffed entirely by women, so I think it's safe to say that she knows more about this stuff than I do.

Now, we know that the weather is coming soon, it's time to get repaired now. Get a cheap nail file handy in your vehicle. Also, another cool winter weather hack you might want to take advantage of involves the use of a potato to deice your windshield. Find out how by clicking here. Check out a few more winter weather hacks below:

