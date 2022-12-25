Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville

If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news.

I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.

Get our free mobile app

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Bath & Body Works Opening Another Location in Evansville

According to Evansville 411 News, Bath & Body Works will be expanding in Evansville.

The popular retail store known for its scented candles, soaps, and lotions is planning to open a new store in the Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center in 2023. Renovation documents submitted to the state of Indiana indicate that the new Bath & Body Works will be located in Suite 20, which is the former home of Justice.

The location inside of Eastland Mall isn't going anywhere though. The new location will be the second location in Evansville. Sorry Westsiders, you'll still have to venture over to the east side of Evansville to get your fix on these scents. You can take a look at the post below to get all of the details of the new location from Evansville 411 News:

Then and Now - See Inside Evansville, Indiana's Eastland Mall Eastland Mall opened in 1981, and it has changed a lot through the years. JC. Penny still anchors the mall on one end, and what was Lazarus Department Store is now Macy's.

25 Businesses That Should Come To Evansville In 2022 Evansville is constantly growing. How would you like to see any of these businesses make their way into the area this year?