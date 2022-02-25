Which Buildings Stand the Tallest in Evansville?

I know here in Evansville we aren't exactly known for our skyscrapers, but we do have some pretty tall buildings. As you may know, the tallest WAS the Old National Bank building which came tumbling down back in November, now there's a new tallest building in Evansville. The new tallest building is the Fifth Third Center in downtown Evansville. When you look at photos of the Evansville skyline it's impossible to miss the Fifth Third Building.

The Fifth Third Center is actually where the GBF studio is located! So it's pretty cool to be in a building with a view of Evansville. According to Emporis.com the building has 16 floors (I think that's what our elevator says too, but I haven't been in there since this morning, I'll double-check on my way out haha!) and is 226 feet tall.

What are the tallest buildings in Evansville behind the Fifth Third Center?

I'm so glad you asked, according to Emporis.com the next three tallest buildings are:

Vanderburgh County Courthouse coming in at 216 feet.

329 Main Street coming in at 155 feet

Followed by the German American Bank Building which comes in at 151 feet.

Okay, but why do we need to know the tallest building in Evansville?

My reason for wanting to find out the tallest building in Evansville is actually because of this ad going viral where a woman actually stood on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and that building is so tall THEY FLEW A FULL SIZED AIRLANE BEHIND HER.



Okay, I'm sorry for yelling, but WHAT? This stunt took so much planning, but the payoff is incredible. DigitalSynopsis.com did a full rundown of behind-the-scenes takes and how they got the incredible shots from the commercial. It took a lot of work. So I was curious, just how tall is the Burj Khalifa and how does it compare to Evansville's tallest building?

Let's do some math.

According to Google, the Burj Khalifa is 2,722 feet to the tip. I believe that is where the woman in standing in the commercial. If the Burj Khalifa is 2,722 feet, and the tallest building in Evansville is 226 feet, that means (hold on let me grab my calculator) we would have to stack the Fifth Third Center 12 times to be as tall as the Burj Khalifa where that woman was standing. I get a little nervous looking out my 6th-floor window sometimes! Could you imagine working in a building as tall as the Burj Khalifa? Let alone standing on TOP of it! Banans. This is absolutely bananas.

