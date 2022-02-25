Something we're known for in the south is our homecooked southern dishes. One Western Kentucky restaurant has this mastered and you have got to try it.

THE PERFECT PLACE FOR A DATE

Angel here and I am so excited to share with you a new favorite date night restaurant for Joe and me. A few of our friends told us about Hometown Roots a few months ago and we have been dying to go. We finally got some time away from the kiddos and hit the Audubon Parkway headed for Downtown Henderson. We weren't sure what to expect but we had heard it was lots of comfort food and we were pumped. We started out with Hometown Roots signature cornbread and butter, then enjoyed the Sweet Tea & Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken (yes it is made with sweet tea) and Joe ordered the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich. To end our night we a skillet brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup. I thought Joe was going to lick the skillet. There are so many delicious things on the menu to choose from.

ALL ABOUT HOMETOWN ROOTS

Casey Todd opened Hometown Roots in August of 2018. The General Manager is Shawna Tipton, who was the first employee ever hired. She shared with us that since the beginning the Smoked Meatloaf, Buffalo Mac and Cheese, and Pimento Cheese Fritters have been our top menu items. We were able to try the Pimento Cheese Fritters and let me tell you there's a reason they are top on the menu. The atmosphere reminds me a lot of Colby's here in Owensboro with a major southern flare and a freaking awesome bar area. You can have a quiet dinner with your spouse or a fun night out with friends and both would fit perfectly into the style and air of Hometown Roots.

WHAT SETS THEM APART?

I asked Shawna what she loved most about Hometown Roots and what made them different from other local restaurants;

My favorite thing about Roots is being able to have the opportunity to work with local farmers and help support their businesses while also making our food extra special and meaningful. Our collard greens are SO amazing and I swear that it’s because we’ve sourced local collards from Donnie McLean out of Henderson since the beginning. And also the love we put into all our recipes.

Another pretty amazing thing that sets them apart from others they have their own coffee shop inside the restaurant called Roast. Roast opened in 2019 within the same space as Roots. They source their coffee from Frothy Monkey in Nashville, TN. All of their baked goods are homemade with love and local fresh eggs from Cates Farms in Henderson.

THEY HAVE BARBEQUE!

If I didn't see it with my own eyes I'm not sure I would have believed one block with one owner could have a Southern Comfort Foods Restaurant, A Coffee Bar, and a Barbecue Place. Homers Barbeque opened in 2021 and serves lots of amazing smoked meats and craft sides. Plus they cater.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Hometown Roots is open Tuesday-Sunday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Roast Coffee Bar is open Tuesday-Saturday 6 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Homers Barbecue is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

