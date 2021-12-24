How Can I Track Santa's 2021 Journey?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for over 65 years! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a map of where Santa is in the world and where he's been. It even has a gift count meter. It's 9 AM in Indiana and he's already delivered over a billion gifts.

Official NORAD Tracks Santa apps are also available in the Windows, Apple and Google Play stores, so parents and children can countdown the days until Santa’s launch on their smartphones and tablets. Tracking opportunities are also offered on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Google+. Santa followers just need to type @noradsanta into each search engine to get started. Kids can also call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa to ask about Santa’s whereabouts.

NORAD Tracks Santa is run entirely by a group of volunteers who track his flight and update the world by social media, phone, and OnStar.

Why Does NORAD Track Santa?

It all started in 1955 when a local media advertisement offered a phone number for children to call in and talk to Santa only the number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. Thus began the tradition, which NORAD carried on since it was created in 1958.

When will Santa get to the Tri-State?

As of about 9 AM this morning, Santa has already been hard at work. He's in China currently has delivered over a billion gifts. In the past, Santa has made it to the tri-state between 9-11 PM. So, barring any unforeseen issues, get the milk and cookies ready - jump and bed and cover up your head because SANTA CLAUS COMES TONIGHT!

