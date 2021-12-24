Group of Ghosts Haunt Evansville, Indiana Home

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this story will creep you out. WARNING: Don't read alone.

Get our free mobile app

One of our Facebook friends shared this real-life chilling story of a group of ghosts that not only have been seen by the people in the house, but also felt, grabbed and even scratched. This isn't a movie plot, this is a true account of what happened.

... I live in Evansville on the far south east side it seems our house has been haunted for some time, even before we moved in. My youngest daughter which was about 20 at the time was sitting in the living room recliner and heard someone come down from upstairs which nobody else was here but me and my husband and we were in bed, she then saw a womanly figure walk from the area where the stairs are to the kitchen sink then the figure just looked straight at her and just stared at her for a minute and then went back up the stairs. My son when he lived at home was playing video games in his room upstairs sitting on his bed and he suddenly saw the bed indent in like someone sat down next to him he said he felt them actually sit down. We were all sitting in the living room one evening and My oldest daughter saw the back door knob turn and then the back door flung open. My granddaughter has seen many ghost in the house. One time I was giving her a bath and she just got this scared look on her face and was looking straight past me and I asked what was wrong and she said a man with body bandages wrapped around his head was standing right behind me. She has seen a few women and a few different men throughout the years. I always feel someone bump up against my side of the bed like they are trying to wake me up every night at 3:34. There was a couple of nights when they have actually touched my leg and shook it like they wanted to wake me up. The ghost have only harmed 2 people throughout the years but I now believe it was because they were bad people that they didn't want here. They both got scratched deep enough to draw blood, one was on his back and one on his arm right in front of my daughter, myself and my husband. They were both boyfriends of our daughters at the time but turned out to be bad people. We were going to have a medium come in but I don't want to upset any spirits so we have learned to just live with it. As long as they don't harm anyone we wil share our dwelling with them. We know the house was built in the 40's and there was a man that died in the house a long time ago.

If you would like to share a story, send me a message on Facebook or comment below.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

IL Woman Shocked When Ghost Appears In Pics of Her Kids