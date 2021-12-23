No White Christmas in the Tristate? Here Are Genius Ways To Make It Snow Inside Your House

From what the weather forecast shows, it looks like we aren't going to have a white Christmas. Bah Humbug!

Maybe I'm wrong, but is seemed like we always had white Christmas' when I was a child. Thinking back on driving up to our family hill, yes we are hillbillies, there was always at east a little snow on the ground.

Now, I'm o scientist and I know very little, if anything. about global warming, but it does seem like Decembers in the midwest are getting warmer and warmer. If we get any snow at all, it's usually in January or February.

So, because there is little to NO chance of seeing any snowflakes in the Tristate, this Christmas, how about we get creative and make our own snow, INSIDE.

Look at this brilliant idea from Leah!

Her kids love it and your's will too. She even got help from Elf on the Shelf.

Want to make a snowman INSIDE, too? Here's what you need.

Mix together 1 pound of baking soda, and slowly add shaving cream until you reach the perfect snowy consistency. Let kids knead the fake snow with their hands until it's all combined. Baking soda and water. Pour 1 cup of baking soda into a bowl, and add water one tablespoon at a time. - Elf on the Shelf

In case you need a little more instruction and guidance.

Need more snow crafts? How about an Igloo?

More craft ideas!

