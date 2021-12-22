Meet Soccer Deer Who Shoots, Scores a Goal and Celebrates

Deer never cease to amaze me. If you doubt that statement, meet Soccer Deer. He shoots, he scores and then he celebrates as a new video proves.

Despite my desperate research to figure out where this happened, I cannot pinpoint it. I'm not gonna let that stop me from sharing one of the greatest moments in deer soccer history. Steve Stewart-Williams shared this moment on Twitter that I saw trending on Digg and practically everywhere else, too. When you see it, you'll understand why.

You can't see it, but I just stood up and applauded.

What is the backstory for this incredible deer soccer moment? Come to find out, it's not the first time. ABC News shared a video a few years ago of another deer playing soccer in Scotland. Madness.

Back in 2014, I located this rescue deer playing soccer. What's a rescue deer?

As 2021 wraps up, deer playing soccer should be the least of our worries.

