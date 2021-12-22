Kentucky Tunnel Considered One Of World’s Most Haunted

Right here, in the Tristate, we have some of the most beautiful creeks, lakes, and hiking trails. Red River Gorge, in Kentucky, is one of those places. Located in the Daniel Boone National Forest, Red River Gorge is a canyon system that offers amazing wonders like Natural Bridge and Nada Tunnel.

The amazing tunnel is 900-foot long and located along KY RT 77. Construction of, what used to be a train tunnel, began in December 1910 and was completed in September 1911. The tunnel has no lights and is very scary, as you can see from the video above, even as you approach the entrance. Legend has it that the tunnel is haunted by a climber who fell and died near the tunnel. Some say they have seen a green light coming from inside the tunnel at night. According to danderousroads.org, the Nada Tunnel is considered one of the most haunted tunnels on Earth. Even though is has such a haunted history, I can't help but marvel at its beauty. It's creepy and beautiful, like most haunted things.

The Nada Tunnel, known as the gateway to Red River Gorge, is a one-lane tunnel on a two-lane road. Its interior is thick limestone and the tunnel cuts right through the large rocky hillside to the canyons. Take a look.

Not sure if anyone saw a ghost but the haunted Nada Tunnel sometimes provides a natural car wash.

LIke haunted tunnels, here are four tunnel ghost stories that will send chills down your spine.

