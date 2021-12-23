Ring in 2022 at Goldie’s New Year’s Eve Show at the Owensboro RiverPark Center

Everyone knows Goldie! She is a well-loved celebrity, and she has brought clean, family entertainment to our community for over 30 plus years. She is gearing up for this year's New Year's Eve show at the RiverPark Center, Owensboro, Kentucky on December 31st at 8 pm. Tickets on sale now!

Featured performers will be Goldie, the guys and gals of the Backstage Band, backup singers, and other “friends of the show”, including Jon Brennan (The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles), his talented sister Katie Herron, Husband and wife team Tara and Travis Estes, Janie Jett Mason and Jerry, Greg Tate, Barry, and Bill Potter, Alyssa Roby, Cousin Minnie Pearl, Scott Davis, and many more.

Get our free mobile app

This really is Goldie's LAST New Year's Eve show and all the proceeds will benefit Kentucky Tornado Relief. Come support Goldie and her efforts to help our fellow Kentuckians.