Insane state laws can be a lot of fun! Sometimes I come across these, and I just shake my head...what where they thinking?

This whole "mister/master" thing, what a trip. At some point a room full of people sat around and agreed on these. I'm going with a room full of men...how about you. We will get to those in a moment.

Here are some that you can think about and question if you have ever broken the law in Illinois...yikes. If you have participated in any of these, ok then...

This one is something special and I'm not sure how to "gently" present it other than just saying what it says: Champaign, Illinois. One MAY NOT pee into his neighbor's mouth.

Seriously that is a law. So many question like why only in Champaign, Illinois? Why has Rockford not got on board with this? Why is it designed to only be your "neighbor" why not the person four streets away, is that ok?

Here's a few more head scratchers...

In Illinois all bachelors should be called master, not mister, when addressed by their female counterparts.

Eureka, IL. A man with a moustache may not kiss a woman.

Also in Illinois it is illegal for barbers to use their fingers to apply shaving cream to a customer’s face

More of that "master" stuff...

A man’s female companion shall call him “master” while out on a date. This does not hold true though if they are married.

Finally Springfield, IL where "dwarf tossing" is illegal, don't even think about it.