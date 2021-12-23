Garlic: An Effective Way To Relieve Earaches and Headaches

Garlic might not be too good for your breath, but it can be very beneficial if you or someone you know suffers from headaches and earaches.

Just the other day, my friend and I were talking about how his daughter seems to constantly get earaches. I told him about an article that I wrote a couple of years ago that might help. When I told him that he should put a garlic clove in her ear to help relieve her earache, he looked at me like I was crazy.

It is true though, garlic can help relieve ear pain and headaches. Since he didn't believe me, and I know that his daughter isn't the only one who gets those dreaded earaches way too often, I thought it might be a good time to share this again with you.

According to Sun-Gazing.com:

Take a clean peeled clove of garlic and gently place it in the opening of your ear, like you would an ear plug. After a short while you’ll start to feel a heat sensation spreading through your ear and then the pain and irritation will begin to subside. Leave the clove in your ear for at least 30-35 minutes or longer and if you want you can even leave it in overnight.

You might be wondering how this works. Garlic has many health benefits that include antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. It also has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. When eaten, garlic can help boost your immune system and help fight infection, according to Healthline.

I know, the idea of placing a clove of garlic in your ear or your child's ear might not sound too appealing. Especially when it comes to kids, they will want to pull it out or you could risk them messing with it and it getting lodged in their ear somehow. Doctors say that you can apply garlic oil ear drops instead. These eardrops can be found over-the-counter in stores or you can learn how to make your own here.

It's a shame that this isn't common knowledge to most by now. I mean, growing up I had so many earaches and headaches too. Had I have known this would help relieve the pain, I would have totally taken advantage of it. This little hack would have saved me so much pain and discomfort.

If this seems too good to be true or you simply want to learn more about how garlic can help with earaches and headaches, check out the videos below for more information to back this up.

