West Side Nut Club Half Pot Nears $600K Heading Into Final Weekend

The second weekend of the West Side Nut Club's Half Pot ticket sales is in the books, and when all was said and done Sunday evening, the total had nearly tripled from the first weekend's sales.

The Nut Club tweeted the second weekend total just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

While the amount is impressive, it's not quite at the halfway mark of last year's total of $1.2 million. They'll need over $600,000 in the final three days of sales later this week in order to at least match the amount raised last year, which obviously would be more than what they've sold in the first eight days combined.

Certainly the lack of a "built-in" crowd at the Fall Festival has had an impact on sales, however, whatever the amount they raise turns out to be when sales conclude this Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., the fact they were able get into the high six figures is impressive, and is another great example of how the Evansville community will rally around a great cause.

Ticket booths are set up at the corners of 10th and Franklin and 11th and Franklin. There are also two drive-through booths set up in the parking lot across from Bristol Meyers on the corner of St. Joe and the Lloyd. The remaining schedule for sales is as follows:

Final Week

Thursday, October 8th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday, October 9th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Saturday, October 10th - 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Tickets are 1 for $5.00, 3 for $10.00, 20 for $20.00, and 50 for $40.00 with the grand prize drawing scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 p.m. during a live stream on the Club's Facebook page.

Half the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Club's general donation fund and distributed to schools, churches, and other non-profit organizations who request funding through their website. The other half will go to the holder of the winning ticket.

The half pot isn't the only way you can help the organizations who are scrambling to fill the funding gap created by the cancellation of this year's Fall Festival. Many of the groups who normally set up booths on Franklin Street are setting them up at their locations for what some are calling the "Faux Festival."

We've also come up with a way you can support those organizations and look stylish at the same time with a line of t-shirt and sweatshirt designs you can see and purchase below. All the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Nut Club's general fund.