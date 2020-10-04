Legend Says You Should Flash Your Lights 3 Times Before Driving Through This Indiana Tunnel

Hells Gate is a tunnel located in Brazil Indiana. Legend has it that years ago there was a train derailment near there, and many people passed away. Now I've done some searching online, and I can't seem to find any reports confirming the train derailment, but who knows maybe there is some truth to the derailment, I'll leave that to your imagination. I mean there are train tracks above the tunnel... Anyways according to Indiana Ghost Detectives not only does the tunnel have a tragic history, but it's also got a really creepy origin story. Supposedly it's one of the 7 gates to hell located in the country side *insert gasping face emoji here*.

Rumor has it that there were 7 Gates to Hell located throughout the countryside around the Wabash Valley. There are two legends about this place. The main legend about Hell's Gate was that a train derailed on top of the gate and all passengers were killed. You are supposed to come to Hell's Gate at night for the paranormal activity to appear. There is a guard that watches over Hell's Gate that will appear after 30 mins of being under the bridge, the man is nearly 7 feet tall and will chase you.

Indiana Ghost Detectives also say you should flash your headlights 3 times before entering the tunnel, for a creepy experience.

...flash your lights three times. Then go through and turn around. Go through again, but stop in the middle this time. Turn your car off and sit there for 10 minutes. Then the graffiti will start to glow and blood will run down the walls.

So basically this place sounds SUPER friendly. I'm sure you'd love it! ha! I'm in a group called Abandoned/Haunted Indiana on Facebook and in that group I met (e-met technically) Jordan Lacy. Jordan has been to Hells Gate, and thankfully took plenty of photos that he's allowed me to share. After seeing his pics, I'm not 100% sure I'd go at night, Jordan is much braver than I!