Don’t Preserve Pumpkins With Bleach Help Wildlife and Use Vinegar Instead

There's been a tip making the rounds on social media saying you can preserve your pumpkins or jack o lanterns longer by dipping them in bleach before setting them out. The problem is this could harm wildlife.

Many wildlife agencies have come out with warnings, asking people to not preserve pumpkins with bleach. The reason is because while pumpkins and jack o' lanterns are decorations for us, wildlife sees them as food (we do too, but you get what we're saying, we're talking about the pumpkins you set outside for decoration and aren't planning on eating). Sometimes squirels or even deer eat the pumpkins, and if they're soaked in bleach they can be toxic. If you're wanting to help preserve your pumpkins you can soak them in a solution that's 1 part vinegar and 10 parts water, that is much safe for wildlife.

Wildwood Wildlife Park and Safari is located in Wisconsin, but their post about pumpkins has been shared a couple thousand times, it reads:

PSA: PLEASE!!!! DO NOT bleach your pumpkins to make them last longer!! We've seen this tip being shared all over social media this season! Please remember pumpkins are food, especially to lots of the wildlife! Deer, squirrels, raccoons, possums, mice, rats, chipmunks, birds, and even bugs. We deliberately stick them outside somewhere where wildlife can access them and we DO NOT want our wildlife eating bleached pumpkins!!! Instead, try using vinegar. 1 part vinegar to 10 parts water will work just as well. Thanks!

Be kind to our wildlife friends, and please consider using an alternative and safe method for preserving your pumpkins.

