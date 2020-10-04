Evansville Man ‘Casts a Smell’ with ‘Silent but Funny’ Sign [Pic]

You really never know what you'll see these days. My husband captured this hilarious sign as he was leaving Meijer. I don't know the story behind it, but it's probably full of hot air!

Photo: Doug DeWig

Okay, I'll stop with the puns, for now. But seriously, did he loose a bet...Is he part of some sort of social experiment...We may never know the full story. He does look like he's going to be there a while, and if he drinks all of that water...Well, he'll probably be holding up a yellow sign. Hopefully, this put a smile on your face. If so then his mission is accomplished.