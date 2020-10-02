Inspiring Historic Warehouse Renovation In KY Includes Amazing Shower/Bath, Cafe and Antique Elevator

Downtown areas, all over the country, have been struggling to stay alive in a world that was all about conveniently located malls. Over the years, the Evansville and Owensboro downtowns have suffered tremendously.

Luckily, because of a deep love of the nostalgia, history and peaceful simplicity of our downtowns, members of the community have worked tirelessly to revive our beautiful downtown area. With the rise in popularity of local small business, our downtowns are thriving. It’s so wonderful to see great things happening. I can remember when both sides of the river were almost like ghost towns. Now, at all times of year, people are every where, shopping and enjoying everything that makes downtowns so special.

When I saw this property for sale in Paris, KY, it warmed me heart. It’s right on Main Street. and was built in 1872. It’s had $800,000 worth of renovations that were completed with the KY Heritage Council & National Historic Register. The historic former warehouse was awarded the Paris-Bourbon County Historic Preservation Award.

Take a look at this inspiring history with an amazing makeover.

According to the realtor,

Currently being used as a single family home with short term vacation rental, there is also space for a retail shop, small cafe/restaurant or office on the first floor.

See more pics HERE!

For more information contact K Meredith Lane, Bluegrass Sotheby's Int Realty,

859-268-0099.

Let’s continue to support our amazing downtown areas by playing, eating, shopping, renovating and living there.

