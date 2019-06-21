The First Annual River City Pride Festival and Parade are taking place on Saturday, June 22nd in downtown Evansville's Haynie's Corner. The day's festivities will kick off beginning at 11am with the first ever River City Pride Parade. The parade will start at Haynie's corner and travel north up 4th Street to Main Street moving west on Main to 3rd Street where it will then head back south to Haynie's Corner. There are a number of groups and organizations that are participating, including Free Mom Hugs - a national 501 c3 that offers support (and hugs) to the LGBTQ+ community.

The rainbow-filled event will continue all day and night until 11pm and will include food & craft vendors, food trucks, live music, drag shows and more! There will be activities for children of all ages and a beer garden for those over 21. The River City Pride Festival is free to attend - there will be no admission charged but do bring some cash to enjoy some of the food and take advantage of the wares offered by the vendors!

Things to keep in mind for the festival:

Bring an open mind and an open heart

Bring some cash for the food & vendors

Allies wear rainbows too - have fun with what you're wearing

Wear comfortable shoes

Bring sunscreen and an umbrella - it's Indiana.

Shriners Fest is happening at the same time - expect travel delays & difficulty finding parking