Market on Main To Return To Evansville In June 2020

According to their Facebook page, Market on Main will be returning to the Ford Center Plaza this summer. Scheduled to open for the market season on Wednesday, June 3rd, the Market on Main will be operating as an "in and out" market this year, due to Covid-19. What does that mean exactly?

Much like if you were going to a traditional brick and mortar grocery, you will be expected to observe the new social and shopping guidelines. Organizers encourage shoppers to not touch the produce but rather wait for it to be handed to you. It also means that you'll be expected to wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of social distance between yourself and other shoppers and staff, stay home if you are unwell and only send one member of your household if at all possible.

Market on Main will be held every Wednesday at the Ford Center Plaza on Main Street from 9:30am - 1:30pm through September 16, 2020 and will be operating as an "essential local food provider."

To learn more about Market on Main, visit them on Facebook and Instagram or email questions to marketonmainevv@gmail.com.