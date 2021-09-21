Owensboro’s Annual Trail of Treats is BACK for 2021 & Accepting Booth Registrations

Trail of Treats is a long-running Halloween tradition for the City of Owensboro and it was definitely missed last year because of COVID-19. It is returning and we are so excited.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The City of Owensboro will be hosting the 31st Annual Trail of Treats on Thursday, October 28th from 5:30-8:00 pm. And this is an awesome way to kick start your Halloween festivities and a GREAT way for your kids to get a bunch of candy.

Sixty plus local businesses and organizations will be participating in this year’s event. Tons of downtown businesses get involved. Children and families will be able to trick-or-treat downtown while enjoying music and meet-and-greets from some of their favorite characters.

Get our free mobile app

Many organizations create elaborate designs to entertain the kiddos as they stroll through the streets of downtown. Each booth brings over 5000 pieces of candy to hand out. Kids of all ages are welcome. Please make sure to bring your own candy bag or basket to collect candy. Families will small children will want to pack a wagon or stroller as the lines can sometimes be long and kiddos get very tired waiting.

If you would like to host a booth for the Trail of Treats your business or organization you can sign up for free by clicking here to register with the City of Owensboro. All registrations must be turned in by October 1st.

Due to Trail of Treats, 2nd Street and Veterans Blvd from Daviess Street to Frederica Street will be closed from 2:00 pm until approximately 9:00 pm.

HEAVENLY HAVEN FARMS & ZIPLINES Heavenly Haven Farm & Ziplines is located in Columbia, Kentucky about two and half hours from Owensboro. The farm features tons to do in the fall and they just opened for the season.

Glowing Jacks Family Pumpkin Patch Opened In Philpot This Weekend The Raymer family from Philpot has always loved pumpkins and decided why not make it a family affair and start their own pumpkin patch.