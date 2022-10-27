Don’t Forget About Downtown Owensboro’s Trail of Treats This Thursday

This year I've seen a lot of events advertised as being "back" in 2022 or "returning" for 2022. I keep forgetting how much stuff got canceled the last couple of years because of COVID-19.

Then again, who wants to remember the pandemic, right? But absence does make the heart grow fonder. How can you miss it if it doesn't go away? I could continue with the clichés, but I'll stop because there's important and fun business to discuss.

THE RETURN OF OWENSBORO'S TRAIL OF TREATS

After a COVID-induced cancellation in 2021, Owensboro's Trail of Treats is back for 2022 and happening Thursday evening downtown. Coupled with all the city's Trunk or Treat events, folks could still be sifting through Halloween candy this time next year.

There will more than 70 booths for trick-or-treaters, so bring some really big Halloween bags. Also, visitors will enjoy live music and character meet-and-greets.

OWENSBORO STREET CLOSINGS AND INFO REGARDING TRAIL OF TREATS

And, due to the nature of the event, there will be street closures. Veterans Boulevard and 2nd Street will be closed beginning at 2 PM Thursday, October 27th. Expect downtown closings of Daviess, Allen, St. Ann, and Frederica Streets, as well. Parking on the street in these areas will be prohibited beginning at 1 PM Thursday. The Daviess County parking garage, however, will remain open. The event begins at 5:30 and will last until 8 PM.

And maybe you can split your evening in half; the 6th Annual Cork & Cuisine Happy HalloWine dining event takes place from 6 PM until 10 PM at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Simply put, there will be no shortage of fun activities Thursday evening in Owensboro. I guess the main question is, "How are you going to divide your time?"

