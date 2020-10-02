7th Annual Fiesta Evansville 2020 Celebrates Local Latino Culture

We are really fortunate to live in a city with so many different cultures. That diversity is on full display when it comes to food - Evansville boasts a wide variety of ethnic restaurants in town. A large number of those restaurants serve Mexican/Spanish/Latin food.

Maybe you're like me, and you're a huge fan of food and flavors from south of the border, but aside from the cuisine, how much do you really know about Latin culture? I'd have to say that I fall more towards the 'ignorant' side of that particular spectrum. I could certainly stand to learn more about a culture that is so prevalent in Evansville. Luckily, there's an event coming up that will allow me to get all the Latin culture I want.

The 7th annual Fiesta Evansville is scheduled for Sunday, October 11th from 11am-6pm at Wesselman Park. According to the event's Facebook page,

The 7th Annual FIESTA EVANSVILLE is set to bring wonderful entertainment for the whole family following the CDC Guidelines on Social Distancing! Live Music Bands, Mariachi, Latin American Food Booths, Sponsor Booths sharing fun, culture, and delicious Ethnic Food from 10 Different Latin American Countries!!! Come and enjoy the Awesome Car Parade of Nations and the Entertainment of Wonderful Local Performers!!! Drive Thru Event, so you could stay safe in the comfort of your vehicle! FREE ADMISSION!!!!