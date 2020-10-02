Downtown is full of wonderful small businesses but one of those businesses really stands apart in it's support of local. Not only can you enjoy a delicious iced coffee from River City Coffee & Goods on Main Street in Evansville, but you can also purchase tons of really great, locally made and locally crafted goods too.

Whether you're looking for a cute mask (because Covid doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon), a tee shirt to show off your love of the River City, or you want some artisan soap or honey from local bees, you can find it all at River City Coffee & Goods. It's like an "I Love Local" mercantile right in the heart of the Main Street walkway and the entire month of October, the owners of River City Coffee & Goods have pledged to donate 5% of their sales to an exceptional local youth organization - Young and Established. In a post to the shop's Facebook page, River City Coffee & Goods said,

Young & Established has spent the last 7 years establishing themselves in our community providing mentoring programs, community programs and making a lasting impact on our community’s youth. In August they opened their youth center which provides learning opportunities, programs, food pantry, events, mentoring, access to computers, washers and dryers, and other outlets that impact the youth in a positive way. We at River City Coffee & Goods wanted to be a small part of supporting the great work that Courtney and his team provide! For the month of October, will be donating 5% of all our sales to Y&E to help them continue to do great work in our community.

Young & Established has done a tremendous job providing resources for the youth of our community to help empower them to achieve their greatest potential and build their self-worth. The work that they do is imperative to the growth of our local community and is exhibited in their mission, "to inspire and motivate youth while addressing the challenges young people face every day. Through our mentoring programs, community events, and relevant campaigns, we strive to make a lasting impact on the lives of today's youth."

Clearly, this is an organization worth getting behind. Supporting Young & Established is supporting the future of our youth and our community. So head over to River City Coffee & Goods and let your purchase give back this month.